Turkey sends planeload of medical aid to virus-hit Italy

A Turkish military plane carrying medical aid landed in Italy, where coronavirus has caused record fatalities, officials said Wednesday.

According to a statement from Turkey's National Defense Ministry, the plane took off from its first stop Madrid to Italy.

The medical supplies include Turkey-made masks, protective gear and sanitizers.

With a global death toll of more than 44,200, coronavirus or COVID-19 has sounded global alarm and stressed resources of countries.

Italy, Spain, Iran, China and the U.S. are some of the countries worst-hit by the novel virus.



