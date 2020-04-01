New York virus deaths hit 1,941 as state struggles

As New York state grapples with the novel coronavirus outbreak, 1,941 people have died and 83,712 have tested positive for the virus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

New York is the U.S. state worst-hit by the pandemic. New Jersey and California, the states with the second and third-most infections, trail far behind with nearly 18,700 and 8,600 cases respectively.

Currently, New York state has more than 2,225 patients being treated at local hospitals, including more than 3,000 in intensive care units. But in a positive development 6,142 patients have been treated and discharged from hospitals, according to the governor.

Cuomo said during a news conference that state modeling projects the peak of the outbreak will hit at the end of April "which means another month of this."

In New York City, the epicenter of the state's outbreak, all playgrounds will be closed down.

Cuomo had warned residents that the action would be forthcoming if they did not adhere to social distancing measures, and said Wednesday he is making good on his threat but would leave open spaces in parks available to residents as long as they adhere to social distancing.

"No density, no basketball games, no close contact, no violation of social distancing period. That's the rule," he said.

New York City has more than 44,900 confirmed virus infections and greater than 1,130 deaths -- nearly 60% of the state's total, according to data being compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.