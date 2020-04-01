NATO chief hails Turkey for medical aid to Italy, Spain

NATO's secretary general on Wednesday praised Turkey for sending medical aid to Italy and Spain, worst hit in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic.

"#NATO solidarity in action: Turkey sending a cargo plane with medical supplies to Italy & Spain today to support our joint fight against #COVID19," said Jens Stoltenberg on Twitter.

"Proud to see NATO Allies supporting each other through our disaster relief center. #StrongerTogether," he added.

The Italian delegation in NATO also took Twitter to thank Turkey.

"Following Italy's activation of NATO's Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre, today our ally Turkey will deliver critical medical equipments to Italy. Deeply grateful to our Turkish friends for their solidarity!" said delegation.

The Spanish delegation to NATO also expressed gratefulness for Turkey via their official Twitter account.

"After Spain's request to NATO's EADRCC, a new supply to fight Covid-19 arrives from our Ally Turkey," it said.

A Turkish military aircraft carrying medical aid departed from the capital Ankara on Wednesday for Italy and Spain, the countries worst hit in Europe by the novel coronavirus.

"Upon the instructions of President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan], health supplies consisting of masks, overalls and anti-bacterial fluids, produced domestically in the Defence Ministry's factories and sewing facilities with local resources, will be sent by TAF aircraft to Italy and Spain to combat COVID-19," Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Italy's death toll reached 12,428 on Tuesday, the highest globally. Spain have reported 8,189 fatalities so far.

After originating in Wuhan last December, the virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe, while China has largely come out of the crisis.

The virus has killed more than 42,300 people and infected over 861,000 globally, while some 178,700 people recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.