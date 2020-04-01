Italy extends coronavirus lockdown through April 13

The Quirinale Presidential Palace is lit up with the colours of the Italian flag as Italy continues to battle the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

Italy's government is extending its strict emergency coronavirus measures through April 13, the health minister confirmed to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Italy has the highest number of cases in Europe. Although there are encouraging signs that the rate of infection is slowing, few expected the social restrictions to be lifted anytime soon.

The country's outbreak began on February 20 and its 60 million people have been under lockdown since March 10.

Shops, schools and factories were closed, public gatherings banned, and travel restrictions imposed. Italians are under orders to stay home unless for work, emergencies and unavoidable errands like buying food and medicines or taking the dog out.

Italy's death toll stood at 12,428 on Tuesday, by far the world's highest figure.