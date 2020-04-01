WORLD

Italian foreign minister thanks Turkey for medical aid

WORLD Anadolu Agency
Published
ITALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER THANKS TURKEY FOR MEDICAL AID

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked for helping his country's combat against the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

said: "Today's help is very important to us. We thank President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan, Foreign Minister [Mevlüt] Çavuşoğlu and all Turkish people for their solidarity."

On Wednesday, Turkey sent a plane carrying medical supplies, including masks, overalls, and sanitizers to , which has reported the highest deaths so far from COVID-19.


More From A News

Contact Us