Italian foreign minister thanks Turkey for medical aid

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked Turkey for helping his country's combat against the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Luigi Di Maio said: "Today's help is very important to us. We thank President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan, Foreign Minister [Mevlüt] Çavuşoğlu and all Turkish people for their solidarity."

On Wednesday, Turkey sent a plane carrying medical supplies, including masks, overalls, and sanitizers to Italy, which has reported the highest deaths so far from COVID-19.



