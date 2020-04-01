Italian foreign minister thanks Turkey for medical aid
WORLD Anadolu Agency
Published
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked Turkey for helping his country's combat against the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Luigi Di Maio said: "Today's help is very important to us. We thank President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan, Foreign Minister [Mevlüt] Çavuşoğlu and all Turkish people for their solidarity."
On Wednesday, Turkey sent a plane carrying medical supplies, including masks, overalls, and sanitizers to Italy, which has reported the highest deaths so far from COVID-19.