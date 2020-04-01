Global coronavirus cases top 900,000

The global effect of the coronavirus continued Wednesday as cases surpassed 905,200 globally, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The COVID-19 virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China in December, has spread to at least 180 countries and regions, with a death toll of more than 45,000 and nearly 191,000 recoveries.

Italy, Spain and China continue to be the most affected countries, while the highest number of cases are in the U.S. with almost 200,000 cases. The U.S. has confirmed close to 4,500 deaths.

Italy recorded its highest number of fatalities with more than 13,100 and nearly 110,600 cases, while Spain reported deaths exceeding 9,000 and diagnosed greater than 102,100 patients.

France surpassed the death toll of China, ground zero of the virus, with more than 3,500 deaths. It has nearly 52,900 infected. China followed France with 3,300 fatalities, while its confirmed cases have neared 82,400.

In recent days, according to the Johns Hopkins data, daily fatalities remain in single digits in China and it recorded the most recoveries from the epidemic with above 76,400.

Many countries have restricted travel from the most affected areas and implemented lockdowns as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic and Europe the new epicenter.