Erdoğan, Putin hold telephone call to discuss Idlib issue

The Turkish and Russian presidents on Wednesday discussed over phone ways to combat the novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, Turkey's Communication Directorate said.

The two leaders exchanged views on Syria's Idlib and the implementation of Turkish-Russian agreements signed on March 5, according to the Kremlin.

"Particular attention was paid to cooperation in repatriating Russian citizens who are in Turkey," said the written statement.

The leaders also discussed the developments in Libya, it added.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 180 countries and territories.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide exceeds 905,200, while the death toll is over 45,300, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center in the U.S.





