Woman at Greek camp virus positive after giving birth

Greece's migration ministry on Tuesday said an asylum-seeker from a camp near Athens had tested positive for the coronavirus after giving birth at an Athens hospital.

The unidentified woman lives at Ritsona, a camp on the island of Evia, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Athens.

It was not immediately clear if the infection had taken place inside the maternity hospital.

The ministry said another person living with the new mother had tested negative for the virus.

"The public health organisation is already tracking the contacts of this case in recent days, and taking all necessary measures to protect (camp) residents and staff," the migration ministry said.

There have been 46 recorded deaths and 1,212 cases of COVID-19 in Greece, which has a population of 11 million.