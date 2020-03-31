US coronavirus death toll passes 3,000 with 163.000 cases

A couple walks by the sea in Long Beach, California. President Donald Trump abandoned his timetable for life returning to normal in the United States extending emergency virus restrictions for another month. March 29, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 3,000 on Monday, according to the running tally compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, with more than 163,000 confirmed cases. The university's running tally counted 3,008 deaths and 163,429 cases as the U.S. struggles to curb the outbreak.

Earlier in the day, the doctor leading the White House's novel coronavirus response team said she is expecting as many as 200,000 coronavirus deaths if the U.S. response to the outbreak is 'almost perfect.'

"If we do things together well, almost perfectly, we could get in the range of 100,000-200,000 fatalities," Dr. Deborah Birx said while speaking on the Today morning television show. "We don't even want to see that."

Meanwhile, Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia ordered their residents to stay home Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus while Florida issued restrictions for some residents.

The U.S. has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections, followed by Italy, Spain and China after the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It has since spread to 177 countries and regions.

There are 784,314 confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide and 37,638 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. A total of 165,288 have recovered from the disease.