Turkey neutralizes one female terrorist

Turkey neutralized one female terrorist in eastern Ağrı province, according to the local provincial governorate on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ağrı Governorate said provincial gendarmerie command units neutralized the terrorist when a group of terrorists was attempting to infiltrate Turkey through the country's border with Iran.

Although the statement did not mention specific groups, the terrorist PKK has been active in eastern Turkey.

The anti-terror operations will continue without letup, the statement added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.