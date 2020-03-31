Sydney Opera House goes digital amid coronavirus

The Sydney Opera House has announced it will go digital during the coronavirus pandemic, with performances shown online and plans for possible live-streaming.

Full-length performances, talks, never-before-seen footage from the venue's archives, and behind-the-scenes content will be available on the opera house's website from Wednesday onwards, it said.

New on-demand content will be released every day from Wednesday to Sunday as part of its digital season. Anyone can watch from anywhere and on any kind of device, including computers or phones.

"We are exploring the possibility of live-streaming opportunities during the digital season," a spokesperson for the Opera House told dpa.

Since March 17, the Sydney Opera House has stopped all public-facing activity as a result of nationwide measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Sydney Opera House chief executive Louise Herron said, while the doors are closed, the best performances of arts, culture and entertainment will be "online - from our House to yours."

"I hope this new digital program from the Opera House, a national symbol of creativity, will connect, inspire and comfort people around the world during this challenging time," she said.

The first show on Wednesday will be the recording of Australian musician Missy Higgins' 2019 performance, while on Saturday, the digital programme will showcase Sydney Symphony Orchestra's 2018 performance of Beethoven's Ninth.

Earlier this month, the Opera House had to temporarily shut and clean its premises with hospital-grade disinfectant after Hollywood producer Rita Wilson, who performed there, and her husband Tom Hanks tested positive for coronavirus.