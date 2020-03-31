RUSSIAS TOP DOCTOR FOR CORONAVIRUS CASES TESTS POSITIVE FOR VIRUS

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with the hospital's chief physician Denis Protsenko during a visit to the hospital for patients infected with coronavirus disease, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 24, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

Russia's top doctor for coronavirus cases, Denis Protsenko, has tested positive for the virus, state media reported on Tuesday.

Protsenko heads the coronavirus treatment facility at Moscow's Kommunarka hospital. Moscow, the capital and largest city, has had the most recorded cases in the country.

Protsenko met with President Vladimir Putin at the facility last week to discuss how it has coped with the influx of patients.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Tuesday that the president is regularly tested for the virus and is healthy.