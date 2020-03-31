More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in the Netherlands

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus has risen to 1,039 in the Netherlands, 175 more than the previous day, the health authorities reported on Tuesday.

The number of registered infections rose by 845 to 12,595. However, the authorities assume that the number of infected and dead people is much higher as only seriously ill people are tested for the virus in the Netherlands.

The intensive care units were now treating 1,065 seriously ill patients, they said.

The capacity of the available intensive beds is almost exhausted. Dutch hospitals want to increase the capacity to 2,500 intensive care beds by the end of the week.







