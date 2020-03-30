Turkey neutralizes top woman terrorist of PKK/KCK

Turkey on Monday neutralized a woman said to be a top-ranking terrorist in the PKK/KCK, according to security sources.

The intelligence and army-led operation successfully targeted Nazife Bilen, the sources added, making this the most sensitive operation ever targeting a woman operative of the terror group.

She was a member of the so-called KCK executive council.

Turkish authorities often used the term "neutralize" to signify the terrorist in question either surrendered or was killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.