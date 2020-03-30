Turkey must carry on producing to keep wheels turning: Erdoğan

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey must keep producing and repeated a call for citizens to impose their own quarantine.

"Our most important sensitivity here is to continue production to sustain the supply of basic goods and support exports," he said.

"Turkey is a country that needs to continue production and keep the wheels turning under all conditions and circumstances."



"Turkey is determined to use all means to curb spread of COVID-19," Turkish leader added.

Erdoğan also launched the National Solidarity Campaign to contain the impact of the pandemic, saying he was donating seven months of his salary to the cause.

"I am launching the campaign personally by donating my seven-month salary," Erdoğan said in a statement.

Cabinet members in the government and lawmakers have donated 5.2 million Turkish liras ($791,000) to the campaign, he added.

He also stressed that Turkey enjoys better medical facilities compared to other countries fighting the virus, saying: "Turkey is rapidly opening new hospitals while also strengthening the existing ones."