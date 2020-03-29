Uruguayan former defense chief dies of COVID-19

A former Uruguayan defense minister died on Sunday of the novel coronavirus, marking the country's first death from the virus.

The country's National Emergency System (Sinae) announced on Twitter that Gonzalez Rissotto, 71, succumbed to COVID-19.

President Luis Lacalle Pou offered his condolences to Risotto's family on Twitter.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 304.

U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University data shows worldwide infections nearing the 665,000 mark with over 30,800 deaths. More than 140,200 have recovered from infections.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the virus has spread to 177 countries and regions.





