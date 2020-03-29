UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,228 people

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,228, according to figures released on Sunday, an increase of 209.

The figures are accurate up to 1700 local time on Mar. 28.

The previous increase saw the death toll rise by 260 people.

The figures came as a chief scientific adviser has warned that full lockdown could be in place until June.

Prof. Neil Ferguson, the government's leading epidemiology adviser, said the U.K. public would have to remain in their homes for nearly three months as the disease is contributing to rising numbers in the country.

"We're going to have to keep these measures [the full lockdown] in place, in my view, for a significant period of time - probably until the end of May, maybe even early June. May is optimistic," Ferguson told The Sunday Times.

He said that even if the lockdown is lifted, people would still need to abide by social distancing measures for months to come.

The Department of Health and Social Care said 19,522 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.K., which includes England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

127,737 people have been tested so far, according to the official figures.

Prince Charles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Minister Matt Hancock are among those who tested positive.

The virus that emerged in Wuhan, China, last December has spread to at least 177 countries and territories.

According to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 681,700 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with over 31,800 deaths and more than 145,600 recoveries.













