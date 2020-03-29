Turkish soldiers help elderly amid coronavirus outbreak

Turkish soldiers assisted the elderly Saturday as seniors are not allowed to leave their homes as part of measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Social support groups were established to help seniors seeking assistance from daily needs to emergencies by calling a hotline.

One of those who called the hotline was Çerkez Tarhan, 73, from the Edremit District of eastern Van province.





Turkish soldiers went to Tarhan's house to deliver supplies. They also chopped wood to keep his house warm.

The Interior Ministry said last week that citizens older than 65 and suffering chronic illnesses will be restricted from leaving their homes amid coronavirus measures.

Turkey has 7,402 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at 108.





After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 177 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Data shows more than 657,000 cases have been reported worldwide with the death toll above 30,400 and 137,200 recoveries.









