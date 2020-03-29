Turkish diplomats urge expats to stay at home

Turkey's foreign minister urged Turkish expats on Sunday to stay at home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Pay attention to the warnings of our embassies, consulate generals and officials in your countries," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter sharing a video, including the messages of Turkish representatives abroad.

"The virus could not be spread to others as the patients stay at home," Turkey's Ambassador to the U.K. Ümit Yalçın said in the video.

Turkey's Ambassador to the U.S. Serdar Kılıç, the country's Brussels Ambassador Hasan Ulusoy and several consul generals warned people to stay safe in their homes.

At least 50 Turkish expats in eight countries have died due to COVID-19.

Turkey has confirmed a total of 108 coronavirus-related fatalities, while the tally of confirmed infections in the country is 7,402.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 177 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows nearly 680,000 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll more than 31,700 and over 145,600 recoveries.