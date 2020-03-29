Kurdish sit-in protesters want PKK-kidnapped kids back

Months have passed since Kurdish mothers in southeastern Turkey launched a sit-in protest demanding that a terrorist-linked political party free their children from the YPG/PKK terror group, but their determination remains afresh.

Dozens of mothers started the protest on Sept. 3 outside the Diyarbakir offices of the People's Democratic Party (HDP), a party accused by the government of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group.

Kamile Kücükdağ, a mother from southern Adana province, said her son Engin was kidnapped 5 years ago when he was 15 and that she will continue the protest until she is reunited with her child.

She hasn't heard from his son since then and demanded his release from HDP.

"My son, please come and surrender to your state. I haven't slept for years. Find a way to come back home," she pleaded.

Şevket Bingöl, another protester, said he is protesting for his kidnapped son, adding that their protest has been going on for 209 days.

He said children, who come and surrender to the state, give hope to all families, and for that reason their protest is growing every day.

"We expect HDP to come and give us an explanation, because they are the ones who kidnapped our children. My son, Tuncay, please come and surrender to soldiers, or to the police," he said.

People in Turkey linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.



