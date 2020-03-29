Kashmir reports second coronavirus death

A second death due to the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A 55-year-old man infected with the novel coronavirus in succumbed to COVID-19, said Rohit Kansal, a government spokesman in the region, on Twitter.

"Sad start to the day. Unfortunate demise of a coronavirus patient in Srinagar this morning," said Kansal.

The man tested positive for the virus on Saturday and died at the main city hospital of the region's capital Srinagar early the next morning.

Authorities at the Chest Disease Hospital confirmed to Anadolu Agency that the patient's status deteriorated after being admitted due to existing conditions.

The man was identified as a resident of the northern Baramulla district, apparently with no travel history to any of the COVID-19-hit countries, suggesting that he might have contracted the virus domestically.

Dr. Salim Khan, Nodal Officer for the coronavirus preparedness in the region, told Anadolu Agency that the man's travel history continued to be studied.

In total, 29 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kashmir, with five cases reported on Sunday, while nine have been reported from the Jammu region, taking the tally to 38. Over 5,000 patients in the region are being kept under observation, while one has recovered from the virus.

The regional government has placed strict restrictions on movement, sealing all borders and air traffic and advising people not to venture out of their homes.

The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 177 countries and territories. The WHO has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 665,000 while the death toll is more than 30,800 and over 140,200 have recovered, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.