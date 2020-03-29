CANADAS FIRST LADY BEATS COVID-19

Canada's First Lady Sophie Trudeau announced on Sunday that she recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter that she felt much better.

Her doctor and the Ottawa Public Health Authority also confirmed that she beat the virus.

Due to suspicions of COVID-19, the first lady and prime minister announced that they would self quarantine, in a statement by Canada's Prime Ministry on March 11.

The next day, the it was announced that Sophie Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement said that her health was improving and that all precautions were being taken.

"Prime Minister Trudeau is good in health, and there are no traces of the illness. He will stay in quarantine for 14 days. Since he does not show any symptoms, he will not be tested," it said.

In Canada, 5,655 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 466 recovered and 61 people died.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 177 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows nearly 680,000 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 31,700 and over 145,600 recoveries.











