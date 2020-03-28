World down syndrome sports union chief dies of COVID-19

The Sports Union for athletes with Down Syndrome chief died due to novel coronavirus, a Turkish sports body for special athletes said in a statement Saturday.

The Turkish Special Athletes Sports Federation or TOSSFED said that they mourn for Geoff Smedley as the Sports Union for athletes with Down Syndrome president lost his life, suffering from the novel coronavirus.

It added that Smedley, who was living in the U.K., caught the COVID-19 in mid-March.

Meanwhile, the Sports Union for athletes with Down Syndrome said on its website on Friday that Smedley died on Thursday as he was battling against the coronavirus.

Smedley was a former president of the International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability (INAS).