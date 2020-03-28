TURKEY WELCOMES NORTH MACEDONIAS NATO MEMBERSHIP

Turkey on Saturday welcomed North Macedonia's joining of NATO as the 30th member state.

"North Macedonia's full membership to NATO is a significant step towards ensuring lasting stability and security in the Balkans. It is also an important step forward in increasing NATO's capacity to defend universal values," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We are fully convinced that the deep-rooted ties of friendship and cooperation between Turkey and North Macedonia will be further strengthened with bonds of Alliance," the ministry added.

On Friday, North Macedonia became the 30th member of NATO.