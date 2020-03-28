Turkey 'neutralizes' 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish jets "neutralized" eight PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry announced on Saturday.

The terrorists were neutralized in the Metina region in an air strike, the ministry said on Twitter, adding that operations would continue.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

YPG/PKK terrorists often seek shelter in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.