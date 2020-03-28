Qatar confirms first coronavirus death

Qatar on Saturday confirmed the first death in the country due to the coronavirus.

A Bangladeshi national, who was suffering from chronic diseases, died of the virus, known as COVID-19, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 509, as 28 more people tested positive, while 45 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, the statement added.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 177 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 640,500 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 29,800 and more than 137,200 recoveries.