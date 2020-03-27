Confirmed coronavirus cases in United States reach 100,000

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 100,040 on Friday, the highest number in the world, a Reuters tally showed.

Italy is second with 86,498 cases and China is third with 81,340 confirmed cases.

- ITALY: NEARLY 1,000 DEAD IN DAY -

Italy recorded almost 1,000 deaths, the worst one-day coronavirus toll anywhere around the world, according to the civil protection agency.

The national health institute (ISS) said Italy has not yet peaked, but could "in the next few days," as infections continue to slow.

- MORE THAN 570,000 WORLD CASES -

At least 26,621 deaths have been recorded since the epidemic started in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1900 GMT Friday based on official sources.

More than 572,040 cases have been declared in 183 countries and territories.

The countries with the most official deaths are Italy with 9,134, Spain (4,858), mainland China (3,292), Iran (2,378) and France (1,995).









