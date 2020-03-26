EU leaders call for 'massive' action on virus

European Union leaders are calling for urgent and "massive" coordinated international action to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a videoconference with G20 leaders, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel said in a joint statement that "fast, massive and coordinated global action is necessary on the health and economic fronts to save lives and avoid a further economic crisis."

Michel and von der Leyen thanked G20 leaders for the solidarity shown to Europe. They stressed that the EU is determined to assist countries vulnerable to the crisis outside the 27-member bloc, "especially in Africa."

The duo also insisted it's crucial to keep trade flows and supply chains open in the economic response to the crisis in order "to maintain our ability to manufacture and provide the necessary protective and medical equipment."

The EU also asked G20 members "to assist each other in repatriating citizens stranded abroad who wish to return home."







