2 more Turkish nationals living in Germany die from COVID-19

Two more Turkish nationals died in Germany from the novel coronavirus pandemic, local authorities said Thursday.

The deceased were a male, 86, identified as N.C., who lived near Munster in western Germany; and a woman, 73, identified as initials Y.P., who lived near Stuttgart.

N.C died Sunday but he was buried Thursday because of the risk of infection.

Y.P had chronic kidney failure.

Total number of Turkish nationals who have died in Germany from the virus known as COVID-19 now stands at five.

The number of cases in Germany climbed to 39,502 Thursday while the death toll rose to 222, according to the Berlin-based website Coronavirus-Monitor, which compiles up-to-date numbers from local health authorities.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 175 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 521,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 23,500 and around 122,000 recoveries.

Italy, China, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, a vast majority of those infected with the virus suffer mild symptoms and recover.



