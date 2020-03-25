TURKEYS ERDOĞAN TO ATTEND G20 SUMMIT VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE

Turkey's president will attend the G20 Leaders Extraordinary Summit on the global coronavirus pandemic on Thursday via video conference.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will join the meeting from the Huber Mansion in Istanbul, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Finance and Treasury Berat Albayrak, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın and G20 Turkey Sherpa Hayrettin Demircan will accompany Erdogan.





