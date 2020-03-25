Messi makes 1 million euro donation to fight Covid-19

Football superstar Lionel Messi has donated 1 million euros (1.08 million dollars) to the fight against the coronavirus.

Barcelona's Hospital Clinic tweeted: "Leo Messi makes a donation to fight #Covid19 en el #CLINIC. Thanks for your commitment and support Leo."

The gift was widely reported in Spain to be divided between the Hospital Clinic and hospitals in his native Argentina.

The money will help to buy equipment such as gloves, masks, and respirators.

Pep Guardiola was also reported to have made a 1 million euros donation to the Medical College of Barcelona on Tuesday.

Catalonia, the region of Spain where Messi lives and plays his football for Barcelona, has so far registered 9,937 cases of coronavirus and 516 deaths.