MERKELS SECOND CORONAVIRUS TEST CAME BACK NEGATIVE- SPOKESMAN

Merkel's second coronavirus test came back negative- spokesman
The results of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's second coronavirus test also returned negative, her spokesman said on Wednesday. Steffen Seibert told reporters that Merkel would continue to work from home and undergo another test at the beginning of next week.
Merkel has been self-quarantining and working from home after receiving a vaccination from a doctor on Friday who was later found to have the virus.
"The chancellor continues to work from home quarantine," the spokesman added.