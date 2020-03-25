China reports 47 new cases, none in coronavirus epicentre

Visitors wearing protective face masks take a rest outside a shuttered souvenir shop on the Badaling Great Wall of China after it reopened for business following the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo)

China reported 47 new cases of the the novel coronavirus, all of them recent arrivals from abroad and and no new cases were recorded in the original epicentre of the outbreak Hubei.

Four new deaths on Wednesday, according to the latest figures released by the National Health Commission Some 491 patients were released from hospital after treatment, and 1,215 people who had had close contact with infected patients were released from medical observation. The number of serious cases fell by 174, said the commission.

With the latest figures, the number of total COVID-19 cases reached 81,218, as the total number of imported cases stands at 474.

After emerging in Wuhan in the Hubei province last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 169 countries and regions, hitting Iran hard, as well as European countries and the U.S.

The death toll in Italy is over 6,800, double the fatalities in China, as virus-related deaths reached 3,000 in Spain, 1,100 in France, and 800 in the U.S.

The World Health Organization has declared it a pandemic.

Out of more than 423,000 confirmed cases worldwide, the death toll stands at nearly 19,000, while over 108,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.