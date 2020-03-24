UN chief urges adoption of stimulus package

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging leaders of the world's 20 major industrialized nations to adopt a "wartime" plan including a stimulus package "in the trillions of dollars." The plan would be for businesses, workers and households in developing countries trying to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Guterres says in a letter to the Group of 20 leaders that they account for 85% of the world's gross domestic product and have "a direct interest and critical role to play in helping developing countries cope with the crisis."

The U.N. chief says, "Anything short of this commitment would lead to a pandemic of apocalyptic proportions affecting us all."

The secretary-general also urged "a clear repudiation of protectionism."









