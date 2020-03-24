Curfews issued in Senegal, South Africa over COVID-19

A view of a closed Mosque Massalikoul Djinane as Friday prayers were suspended over concerns of the spread of coronavirus disease(COVID-19) in Dakar, Senegal March 20, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

Senegal and South Africa issued curfews Monday as part of measures against the novel coronavirus, which has claimed more than 16,000 lives worldwide.

Following a nine-hour-long meeting, Senegalese President Macky Sall said a state of emergency was declared in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, adding free movement would be limited for the next three months.

Sall said demonstrations and rallies were prohibited, public spaces would be closed, and a curfew would be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. while transportation between cities has been restricted and could be completely banned if necessary.

Additionally, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on TV and said a three-week-long curfew would be in effect due to coronavirus fears.

Ramaphosa said shops, pharmacies, banks and gas stations would remain open along with the stock exchange in Johannesburg.

According to the latest official statements, Senegal currently has 79 confirmed coronavirus cases while South Africa has 402.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 168 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide totals 378,287 and the death toll now tops 16,000, while over 100,000 people have recovered.