IRANS STATE WORKERS STAY AT HOME AS DEATH TOLL NEARS 2,000

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday about half of all government employees were staying at home as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, state TV reported.

Another measure to contain the outbreak, the temporary release of prisoners, would be extended until the end of the current Iranian month of Farvardin, around April 18, Rouhani said.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said a record 1,762 new cases have been confirmed in Iran over the past 24 hours and 24,811 people are now known to have been infected. The death toll from the disease in Iran increased by 122 to 1,934 on Tuesday.