Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000

A resident wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walks past a graffiti of Buddha wearing facemask, in Mumbai on March 16, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The global death toll from novel coronavirus soared past 15,000 on Monday, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.A total of 15,189 deaths have been recorded, the majority in Europe with 9,197 fatalities.

Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China where the virus first emerged last year with 3,270, and Spain with 2,182.

With a total of 1,395 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours out of 172,238 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent where the virus is spreading the most rapidly.

Many countries have restricted flights from the most affected places and gone through lockdowns as the World Heath Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic and Europe the new epicenter of the disease.

The Johns Hopkins figures far exceed the official tally compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which are updated daily, but only for cases reported by 04.00 p.m. local time (2000GMT) the preceding day.