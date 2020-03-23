EU countries okay membership talks with Skopje, Tirana

EU countries have agreed to start membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania, diplomats told AFP on Monday, after months of delays due to concerns in Paris and elsewhere.

The agreement among ambassadors from the 27 member states signals an end to a long-running saga that had infuriated Skopje and Tirana and led some to question the EU's commitment to the Western Balkans.

The decision will now be endorsed by European affairs ministers at talks held by video link because of the coronavirus epidemic, then formalised later in the week.

North Macedonia and Albania were outraged by a French-led veto on their formally opening talks last October, after President Emmanuel Macron demanded tighter EU entry requirements.

But Macron made a major U-turn last month, saying changes to the admission process proposed by the European Commission were enough, opening the way to the green light.

Albania nevertheless faces a challenge, with reforms demanded on electoral issues and the funding of political parties, as well as the functioning of some of the higher courts, according to a draft agreement seen by AFP.

These reforms must be in place before an intergovernmental conference that will herald the official start of the accession process.

"The green light from the member states will lighten the atmosphere for the Balkan summit scheduled for early May in Zagreb, if it can be held," a senior diplomat said.

But the process to admit the EU's first new member since Croatia in 2013 will likely drag on for years.









