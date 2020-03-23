Egypt: 2 army generals die of coronavirus

At least two army generals have died of coronavirus in Egypt in less than 24 hours, local media reported on Monday.

According to Youm 7 daily, which is known for being close to the Egyptian regime, Maj. Gen. Shafia Abdel Halim Dawood was the second senior army officer, who died of the coronavirus.

Earlier, Al-Ahram daily reported that another army officer, identified as Maj. Gen. Khaled Shaltout, who was taking part in countrywide sterilization operation, died due to the coronavirus.

Cairo's Health Ministry said Sunday that four more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 14.

In a statement, the ministry announced 33 new confirmed cases, taking the total number of cases to 327.

It said 56 people recovered from the disease.

The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 167 countries and territories.

There are over 341,300 confirmed cases worldwide, with a death toll surpassing 14,700, while more than 98,800 have recovered, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.