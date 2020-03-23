Distribution of face masks triggers debate in Belgium

Belgium is in a fix over the distribution of 6 million face masks it received from China Monday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Walloon Minister-President Elio di Rupo claimed that his region is entitled to have 2.2 million masks. His Flemish counterpart, Jan Jambon announced that Flanders should receive 92% of the shipment, and Wallonia and Brussels share the remaining 8%.

The 11-million country has a complicated federal system granting significant powers to the regions of Flanders, Wallonia, and Brussels-Capital.

The regions are responsible for healthcare services.

More than 3,400 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country, with 88 death reported, according to the health authorities.

On Sunday, federal health minister Maggie de Block said "the current situation would last at least eight more weeks".

So far, 30,000 tests have been carried out.

The federal government led by Sophie Wilmes imposed a lockdown last week, allowing people to leave their homes only for buying food and medicine, visiting a doctor, helping someone in need, or going to work.

People are allowed to take a walk or jog in open-air spaces, but they need to keep a 1.5-meter distance from others.

The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 15,000 on Monday with nearly 350,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.