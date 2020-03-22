WORLD

Turkey 'neutralizes' 5 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The terrorists were neutralized in the Hakurk region in air-backed operations, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry added that the country's anti-terror operations will continue without letup.

terrorists often seek shelter in northern , just across the Turkish border, to plan terrorist attacks in .

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

