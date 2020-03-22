Former Real Madrid President Sanz dies from COVID-19

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died on Saturday at the age of 76 after contracting the coronavirus.

Sanz presided over the Spanish club between 1995 and 2000, a period in which the club won two European Cups.

He was admitted to the Hospital Universitario Fundacion Jimenez Díaz in Madrid last Tuesday and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

His greatest achievement at Madrid was helping the club end a 32-year barren spell of not winning the European Cup.

It was during his second season in charge that, with Jupp Heynckes as coach, Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 in Amsterdam.

Sanz' son Fernando, who played for Real Madrid, said on social media: "My father has just died. He did not deserve this ending. His family and Real Madrid were his passion."