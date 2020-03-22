WORLD

Coronavirus worldwide death toll climbs past 13,000

WORLD Anadolu Agency
Published
CORONAVIRUS WORLDWIDE DEATH TOLL CLIMBS PAST 13,000
AP Photo

The worldwide death toll from coronavirus on Sunday topped 13,000, while the number of confirmed cases also rose to nearly 307,300, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The country with the greatest loss of life due to is Italy, where 4,825 people have so far died, after eclipsing China earlier this week.

Mainland China, where the outbreak started last December, was second, with a total of 3,265 lives lost.

Iran had the third-highest , with 1,556.

A total of 92,376 people have recovered from the virus so far, while COVID-19 has spread to 171 countries.

Turkey currently has 947 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at 21.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.

More From A News

Contact Us