TURKEYS ERDOĞAN ISSUES MESSAGE CONVEYING WELL WISHES FOR NOWRUZ

Turkey's Erdoğan issues message conveying well wishes for Nowruz

Turkey's president on Saturday issued a conveying his well wishes for Nowruz, and voiced hope that it brings beauty and wellness to the nation.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued his message through the Communications Directorate to mark , which is celebrated across a wide region from Central Asia to the Balkans.

He said Nowruz is a festival of fertility, prosperity, and spring, and a celebration of fellowship, affection, and the hopes that flourishes in hearts.

"I hope Nowruz will be instrumental in remembering, preserving and transferring the values and heritage we have to future generations," he said.

Turkish Vice Fuat Oktay also issued a Nowruz message on Twitter, saying he hopes it brings "health, love, peace and happiness to all humanity, especially to Turkey."




