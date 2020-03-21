Iran reports 123 more virus deaths, toll rises to 1,556

WORLD AP Published March 21,2020

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose on Saturday by more than 100 to 1,556, and the total number of people infected now exceeds 20,000, a health ministry official said. On Friday, Iran's death toll stood at 1,433 and the total number of confirmed infections was 19,644.

Iran has announced another 123 deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing its overall toll to 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases.



The Health Ministry announced the latest figures Saturday. Iran is struggling to combat the worst outbreak in the Middle East, and has faced widespread criticism for its slow response.











