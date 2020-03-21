Greek quake damages buildings, no casualties reported

A magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck the Thesprotia region of Greece on Saturday at 3.49 a.m. (0149GMT) at a depth of 7.4 kilometers (4.6 miles), according to Turkey's National Disaster and Emergency Management Authority

The quake, which occurred 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from Souli in northwestern Greece, also affected Albania, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There has been no statements as of yet on casualties or property damage.