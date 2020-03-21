Greek quake damages buildings, no casualties reported
WORLD Anadolu Agency
Published
A strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck early Saturday in northwest Greece, damaging property in the city of Parga, authorities said. The quake struck at 0049 GMT (0249 local time), with the epicentre 11 kilometres (around six miles) from Parga in Kanalaki district, and 316 kilometres northwest of Athens, the Athens geodynamic observatory said.
A magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck the Thesprotia region of Greece on Saturday at 3.49 a.m. (0149GMT) at a depth of 7.4 kilometers (4.6 miles), according to Turkey's National Disaster and Emergency Management Authority
The quake, which occurred 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from Souli in northwestern Greece, also affected Albania, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
There has been no statements as of yet on casualties or property damage.