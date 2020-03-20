US coronavirus deaths hit 205, confirmed cases over 14,200

The death toll from coronavirus in the U.S. has risen to 205, according to figures compiled by John Hopkins University.

The number of confirmed cases has swelled to over 14,200, while Washington state -- where the epidemic was first reported in the country -- continues to be the most affected with a death tally of 74.

Besides, 38 deaths were reported in New York, 18 in California, 10 each in Georgia and Louisiana.

The numbers of deaths in 20 other states remain in the singe-digits.

In all, 121 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from the disease so far.

The Johns Hopkins figures far exceed the official tally compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which are updated daily but only for cases reported by 4 p.m. local time (1600GMT) the preceding day.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 160 countries and regions around the globe, killing over 10,000 people as of Friday, while the tally of confirmed cases exceeded 244,500.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global pandemic and said "Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic."

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a national emergency declaration last week and signed a multibillion-dollar emergency aid package, estimated at $105 billion, late Wednesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The package includes free COVID-19 testing and paid family and sick leave for many Americans who otherwise lack such benefits.









