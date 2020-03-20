Kuwait extends suspension of classes over coronavirus

Kuwait on Thursday extended the suspension of classes at all public and private schools and higher education institutions until Aug. 4 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Government spokesman Tariq Al Mazram told a press conference that the decision was taken in light of the latest developments. Earlier this month, the government said the suspension would last until March 25.

The new school year will begin on Dec. 1.

Kuwait has taken a number of other measures against the outbreak, including suspending the issuance of visas and sports activities.

The country confirmed six new cases of the virus Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 148, according to the health ministry.

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 160 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases now totals 242,092 while the death toll now exceeds 9,800 and over 84,900 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.