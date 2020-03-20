Iran announces 149 more virus deaths, toll rises to 1,433

Iran has announced 149 more fatalities from the new coronavirus, bringing its death toll to 1,433 amid nearly 20,000 confirmed cases.

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Reisi told the state TV that another 149 people died of the virus over the last 24 hours.

With 1,237 new cases in a day, the total number of confirmed cases hit 19,644, he added.

A total of 6,745 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, the official added.

Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East, and has been widely criticized for its slow response.

The first case of coronavirus in Iran was confirmed in Qom province on Feb. 19.

Besides China, Italy, and South Korea, Iran is among the worst-affected countries since the start of the outbreak last December.

Iran's leaders on Friday marked the Persian new year by vowing to overcome the coronavirus and build up the economy, striking an upbeat tone after authorities' delayed response to the pandemic contributed to the worst outbreak in the Middle East.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, called the new year "the year of leaps in production" in Iran's economy, which has been under heavy U.S. sanctions since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord.

President Hassan Rouhani marked the new year, known as Nowruz, by promising a better economy. "We will put the Coronavirus behind us soon with unity, with hard work and with cooperation," he said.

Their optimistic tone stood in stark contrast to the devastation caused by the outbreak. Iran has reported 1,284 fatalities out of 18,407 confirmed cases of the new virus.

Most people who come down with the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus experience only minor symptoms and recover within weeks. But the virus is highly contagious and can be spread by people showing no symptoms. It can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, particularly in sick or elderly patients.

More than 240,000 people have been infected worldwide. More than 10,000 have died, while more than 85,000 have recovered.

Rouhani has defended his government's response to the coronavirus outbreak in the face of widespread criticism that officials acted too slowly and may have even covered up initial cases before infections rapidly spread across the country.

He also sought to highlight what he viewed as the achievements of the past year, including the downing of a sophisticated U.S. drone and missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iran's top general in Baghdad.

Rouhani assured Iranians that his administration will prioritize health in the coming year and said it had stockpiled basic supplies.

Khamenei issued a religious edict this week prohibiting all unnecessary travel and authorities have restricted travel between cities. After weeks of heavy criticism, authorities finally closed two major religious shrines in recent days.

Other countries in the region have imposed far stricter measures to contain the virus, including cancelling flights, sealing borders and forcing all non-essential businesses to close.

Saudi Arabia announced early Friday it would shut down domestic air travel, buses, taxis and trains for the next two weeks, beginning on Saturday morning. The monarchy has reported 274 confirmed cases, eight of whom recovered.

In a televised address late Thursday, King Salman said "we are living through a difficult phase of the world's history."

"However, we are completely certain that this phase will end and pass, despite its harshness and bitterness and its difficulties," he said.

King Salman assured Saudis that the country had sufficient medical care and supplies to get through the crisis.

Pakistan meanwhile reported its third death from the coronavirus, a 77-year-old cancer patient, in its southern Sindh province. Pakistan has reported 452 confirmed cases, most linked to travel to neighboring Iran.

Pakistan closed its borders with Iran and Afghanistan weeks ago, but Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked authorities to allow trucks carrying food and other essential items to cross into landlocked Afghanistan, where infections are also on the rise.

Pakistan closed its border with India near Lahore on Thursday. It is also placing hundreds of returning religious pilgrims into quarantine.









