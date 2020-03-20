Greece points green laser light at asylum seekers

Greek security forces have begun pointing green laser light -- which can cause eye damage including temporary and permanent blindness -- at asylum seekers to push them back toward northwestern Turkey, according to a health official on Friday.

Asylum seekers have been waiting on the Greek border for the last 22 days to cross through Edirne to reach Europe.

Greek security forces use disproportionate force such as tear gas, water cannons and live ammunition on asylum seekers.

From day one, asylum seekers have been subjected to Greece's inhumane treatment, Ali Cengiz Kalkan, the provincial health director of northwestern Edirne province, told Anadolu Agency.

Kalkan said green laser was extremely dangerous to human eyes.

"On the one side we see Turkey which extends a hand of compassion to children, women and asylum seekers. On the contrary, Greece mistreats them," he said.

Turkey currently hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.

Meanwhile, due to incessant attacks on civilians in Idlib, Syria, one million refugees moved toward Turkey's borders in the recent past. Ankara says it cannot absorb another refugee wave.

Last month, it opened its borders to Europe for asylum seekers, accusing the EU of failing to keep its commitments of a 2016 refugee deal.